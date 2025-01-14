Fire Goes Up In Bedroom At Katonah Home

The incident occurred on Monday evening, Jan. 13, around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Barrett Road in Katonah, according to the hamlet's fire department.

Arriving crews soon found a fire in the cockloft, a structural area above the ceiling, and transmitted a 10-75, calling for additional resources from surrounding departments in Northern Westchester.

Crews led an aggressive attack, successfully containing the fire to the bedroom area. Firefighters then ensured the entire house was checked for potential fire extension. The Westchester County Cause and Origin team also conducted an investigation at the scene.

The operation lasted until approximately 9:15 p.m., with no reported injuries and minimal damage confined to the bedroom area.

