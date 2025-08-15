FBI, Police Crack 2 Major Sex Crime, Multi-Million Dollar Scam Cases In Bedford

According to Bedford Police, the first case began on Aug. 30, 2023, when detectives arrested John Lord, 40, of Arizona, after he engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in a wooded area of Katonah earlier that day. The FBI later charged Lord with persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing the child to engage in sexual activity.

This week, Lord was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release, the department said on Friday, Aug. 15.

The second case unfolded on April 19, 2024, when detectives arrested Jinguan Li, 48, of Brooklyn, in connection with a scam targeting a Bedford resident. The victim had received a fraudulent “Microsoft” pop-up alert on their laptop the day before, resulting in a $28,000 loss.

When the scammers attempted to collect an additional $50,000 the next day, Bedford detectives, already working with the victim, set up a sting and apprehended Li at the home, police said.

A search of Li’s vehicle uncovered another $50,000 in cash linked to a separate scam. Evidence on Li’s cell phone revealed he was involved in multiple other schemes, leading detectives to partner with the FBI and the NYPD’s Organized Crime Task Force, according to the department.

Their joint investigation uncovered a broader criminal network, resulting in two additional men being federally indicted for attempting to steal more than $18 million from over 350 victims nationwide.

Both cases were prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

