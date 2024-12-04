Famous Investor To Open New Independent Bookstore In Bedford: Here's When

Bedford Books, located at 13 Court Rd. in Bedford, will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to owner Fran Hauser.

“Opening a bookstore has been my lifelong dream, and I’m so excited to share Bedford Books with our wonderful community,” Hauser said, adding, “I hope the bookstore will be a welcoming place where people can find inspiration, learn new things, and connect with others."

The bookstore's grand opening event will feature holiday shopping with free gift wrapping, hot cocoa from Mast Market, cookies from 351 Bakery, and an evening reception with wine and treats from Graze New York. Guests can also enjoy surprises, prizes, and special gifts throughout the day.

Starting in the new year, Bedford Books plans to host special events for book lovers, including a salon series, author talks, and meet-and-greets. The store’s curated shelves will feature books for every kind of reader, according to Hauser.

Hauser, a bestselling author, speaker, and leadership expert, is also a Bedford resident who has funded more than 40 female-founded companies and has spoken at organizations such as Meta, Google, Unilever, Blackrock, NPR, Mastercard, and The Conference for Women.

She is also the creator of Bookbound, a platform that launches non-fiction authors.

"I can’t wait to see everyone on December 12th for our grand opening celebration," Hauser said.

