Duo Tries Stealing From Gas Station ATM In Bedford, Flees Into Woods: Police

A 32-year-old Hudson Valley man was apprehended after trying to break into an ATM at a Northern Westchester gas station and fleeing into the woods with his accomplice who remains at large, police said. 

The attempted theft happened at the Village Service Center at 193 Pound Ridge Rd. (Route 172) in Bedford. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The attempted theft happened on Thursday, Sept. 19 around 3:15 a.m., when a Bedford resident reported seeing two suspects trying to break into the ATM at a Mobil gas station at 193 Pound Ridge Rd. (Route 172) in Bedford Village. 

According to Bedford Police, arriving patrol officers saw one man in the thick woods behind the business and apprehended him. The second suspect fled deeper into the woods and was able to escape from police despite efforts from a tracking K-9 unit, the department said. 

The man who was arrested was identified as Dutchess County resident Joseph Tomassetti of Hyde Park, age 32. He was charged with: 

  • Third-degree attempted grand larceny of an ATM;
  • Third-degree criminal mischief;
  • Fifth-degree conspiracy.

The department said there is currently no threat to the community. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

