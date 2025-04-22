Dump Truck's Load Catches Fire On I-684 Off-Ramp In Katonah, Prompts Firefighter Escort

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. on Monday, April 21 on the Interstate 684 Exit 6 off-ramp in Katonah, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

There, a load of construction debris caught fire inside a dump truck, prompting the driver to pull off the road and call for help.

Fire crews, who had just cleared from a separate emergency involving a stuck elevator at the Katonah Metro-North train station, raced to the scene and used a hose line to cool down the flames.

However, because the blaze was deep within the debris, firefighters decided to escort the truck to its destination in Bedford Hills, where the load could be fully dumped and extinguished.

The Bedford Hills Fire Department was alerted and had equipment on standby to help at the drop site.

Members of the Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department’s Engine 38, whose crew passed the scene, also helped respond to the incident.

