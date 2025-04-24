Driver Ejected In Early Morning Rollover Crash On I-684 In Katonah

The crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. on the southbound side of I-684 at Exit 6, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Upon arrival, first responders confirmed that the vehicle had flipped and that one person had been ejected. No one was reported trapped in the vehicle.

Crews from the Bedford Hills Fire Department responded to help care for the victim alongside EMS crews. Firefighters helped secure the scene and provided support as medics treated the injured.

All patients were taken to Westchester Medical Center, and all responding fire units were later cleared from the scene.

The cause of the crash and the victim's condition were not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

