Deli Announces Sale In Katonah, Will Feature New Ownership

Paulie's Deli, located in Katonah at 24 Woodsbridge Rd., announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, that it was sold to a new owner.

"After 5 wonderful years, we've sold Paulie's Deli," owners Paul and Margo wrote on a sign outside the business, adding, "We're so grateful for your support — it's been an honor to serve you!"

The owners also urged customers to "please welcome the new owner, Edgar, with love."

The eatery is known for its Double Barrel Roasters coffee, sandwiches with Boar's Head meats, and its walk-in "beer cave" featuring craft beers.

Following the announcement, patrons left plenty of supportive comments on social media:

"Great job, it's amazing to see the impact you've made after 5 incredible years, and now it's time to celebrate and take a well-deserved break," wrote one past customer.

Another wrote: "Good luck Edgar!!!! Paulie. You're one of a kind."

