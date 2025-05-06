Crash Leads To Fight: Man Arrested, Woman Hospitalized In Bedford, Police Say

The incident happened in Bedford on Tuesday morning, May 6, when a minor motor vehicle crash in the area of 215 Cross River Rd. (Route 35) led to a physical altercation between a man and a woman involved, Bedford Police Lt. Jeffrey Gulick said.

Multiple police units responded to the scene. The man was arrested and charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment and is set to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon, Gulick said.

The woman was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not release the names of those involved.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.