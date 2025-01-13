Mostly Cloudy 39°

Car Crashes Into Home After Losing Control In Katonah

A car crashed into the side of a Northern Westchester residence after losing control, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 12, around 2:40 a.m., when a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Katonah resident lost control on Goldens Bridge Road (Route 22), Bedford Police Lt. Jeffrey Gulick said.

The vehicle veered into the opposite lane, exited the roadway, and struck several obstacles, including a guard rail and a fence, before colliding with the siding of a residence, causing damage.

Despite this, the driver was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene, authorities said. The homeowner and fence owner were notified of the damage. 

