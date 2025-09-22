Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Car Catches Fire On I-684 In Katonah

A car fire briefly shut down part of Interstate 684 on Sunday evening, Sept. 21.

The blaze happened in I-684 South in Katonah. 

 Photo Credit: Katonah Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened Sunday evening on the southbound side of I-684 in Katonah, according to the Katonah Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Crews soon stretched a hose line and quickly knocked down the blaze. 

All occupants had safely gotten out of the car before firefighters arrived, firefighters said. 

Once the vehicle was removed from the roadway, the highway was reopened and crews returned to service. 

