New Early Childhood Mental Health Clinic Opens In Westchester County

A new mental health clinic has opened its doors in Westchester County in an effort to support the needs of young children and their families.

The Guidance Center of Westchester opened the early childhood mental health clinic at its facility in New Rochelle, according to an announcement from the center.

The new clinic focuses on the social, emotional and behavioral needs of children ages 2 to 5 years old, along with the needs of their families.

Examples of issues that can arise among young children include changes in mood, sleep patterns and eating habits, and regression of developmental milestones.

“Early intervention leads to better outcomes,” Ron Colavito, the president of the center said in a statement. “Families have known and trusted TGCW for decades for the support they’ve needed to raise healthy children. Now, they will know where to turn when they have concerns about their child’s mental health. This is a needed and welcomed resource for the community.”

The clinic offers the following services:

Play Therapy - A specialized way for therapists to get insights into children's behaviors

Family & Sibling Support to help families improve communication

Postpartum Support for new moms

Child-Parent Psychotherapy - An intervention model for children who experience traumatic events or who are experiencing attachment, behavioral or mental health challenges

Appointments are required for sessions, and sessions are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services are available in English or Spanish.

The center is located at 17 Anderson St. in New Rochelle

