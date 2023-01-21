Contact Us
Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah
Martha Stewart's Latest Adventure: Katonah Celeb Stops By Popular Hot Dog Eatery

Nicole Valinote
Martha Stewart stopped by Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury.
Martha Stewart stopped by Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury. Photo Credit: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Martha Stewart, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107102743 / Google Maps street view

Northern Westchester's own Martha Stewart stopped by a restaurant in the region known for its foot-long hot dogs.

The businesswoman and resident of Katonah visited Connecticut to stop by Frankie's Family Restaurant in the city of Waterbury.

"Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in a social media post, sharing a screenshot of a photo Stewart posted of hot dogs and burgers from the restaurant.

The eatery, located at 464 Reidville Drive, offers up a wide variety of hot dogs, burgers, fries, and seafood dishes.

A manager at the eatery, Joe Mascolo, told CT Insider that Stewart dined with a group of friends at the restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 14, and said Stewart was "very nice."

