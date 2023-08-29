Overcast 67°

SHARE

Burglars Use Rock To Shatter Gas Station Door In Bedford: Police

Authorities are searching for burglary suspects who shattered the glass door of a Northern Westchester gas station with a rock before stealing merchandise. 

The incident happened at the Bedford Shell gas station on South Bedford Road (Route 172), police said.
The incident happened at the Bedford Shell gas station on South Bedford Road (Route 172), police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 28 around 12:50 a.m., when Bedford Police responded to a Shell gas station on South Bedford Road (Route 172) for a burglar alarm activation, according to Lt. Jeffrey Gulick. 

Arriving officers soon found that the front door glass had been shattered and that a rock was inside the store. Authorities then searched the outside and inside of the store while contacting the store's owner and the on-call detective, and failed to find any suspects on the premises. 

Items stolen from the store included lottery tickets, lighters, and JUUL electronic cigarettes, Gulick said. 

The scene of the burglary was later processed by the detective. Bedford Police are still investigating the incident, according to Gulick. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE