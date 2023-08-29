Burglars Use Rock To Shatter Gas Station Door In Bedford: Police

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 28 around 12:50 a.m., when Bedford Police responded to a Shell gas station on South Bedford Road (Route 172) for a burglar alarm activation, according to Lt. Jeffrey Gulick.

Arriving officers soon found that the front door glass had been shattered and that a rock was inside the store. Authorities then searched the outside and inside of the store while contacting the store's owner and the on-call detective, and failed to find any suspects on the premises.

Items stolen from the store included lottery tickets, lighters, and JUUL electronic cigarettes, Gulick said.

The scene of the burglary was later processed by the detective. Bedford Police are still investigating the incident, according to Gulick.

