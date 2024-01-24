Bedford Hills Man Nabbed For Sexually Exploiting Boy Gets More Charges: Feds

Bedford Hills resident James Collins Jr., age 67, was arrested on sexual exploitation charges on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

According to federal officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, Collins tried persuading an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old boy to meet him at a library in New Castle to engage in sexual activities.

Additionally, between around Saturday, Sept. 16 to Nov. 7, Collins, while using the Snapchat username "jimc20237221," persuaded a 17-year-old boy in Illinois to engage in sexually explicit activity and send him photos and videos of it, officials said.

Collins had already been facing a charge of third-degree criminal sexual act after being arrested by New Castle Police in connection with his conduct on Nov. 7. He had been out on bail when he was arrested on Wednesday morning, according to federal officials.

Collins's new charges are:

One count of attempting to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison;

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

US Attorney Damian Williams commented on Collins's alleged actions, saying, "This case underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them."

"As today’s arrest shows, we will use every tool available to law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those alleged to have sexually exploited children," Williams continued.

Anyone else who may have encountered Collins or whose child may have been in communications with him is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

