Bear Takes Stroll On Porch At Bedford Home: Photos

The bear was seen on the porch of a Bedford residence on Hissarlik Way on Saturday, July 27, according to the home's resident.

In photos of the sighting provided to Daily Voice, the bear is seen approaching the homeowner's glass door and peering inside the home.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, those who encounter bears should not approach them and should stay inside or in a safe location until it leaves the area.

If the animal is damaging property or will not leave the area but the situation is not an emergency, residents should call the Department of Environmental Conservation regional wildlife office during business hours at (845) 256-3098.

To make their properties less attractive to bears, residents should take precautions such as removing bird feeders, sealing away garbage and keeping it in a garage or shed, removing the grease can from grills after every use, and not placing pet food outside.

