Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Nominations concluded. Finalists are being selected. Sign up for alerts to stay updated.
A Few Clouds 52°

SHARE

6 Injured After Mini Bus Overturns At I-684 Exit In Katonah

Six people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash that left a small transport bus overturned on Interstate 684. 

The scene of the crash at Exit 6 in Katonah. 

The scene of the crash at Exit 6 in Katonah. 

 Photo Credit: Katonah Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, when firefighters responded to an incident involving an overturned white mini bus on an Exit 6 ramp, the Katonah Fire Department said.

While crews were on the way to the scene, dispatchers said that five people had been inside the bus, including two who had managed to escape and three still trapped.

Upon arrival, crews closed the exit ramp and worked quickly to stabilize the vehicle and free the remaining passengers. The crash also involved a compact SUV, firefighters said. 

In total, six patients were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters maintained the road closure during the rescue, and all lanes were reopened around 5:40 p.m. after both vehicles were towed from the scene.  

The Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps helped with medical care, and first responders credited the coordinated effort for ensuring a quick and safe outcome.  

to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE