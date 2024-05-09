The five puppies were discovered on Monday, May 6 at the Bedford Rest Area along Interstate 684, New York State Police announced on Thursday, May 9.

According to Adopt-a-Dog, an animal shelter based in Armonk, the five puppies were found thrown away like trash inside a closed container inside a dumpster at the rest stop.

Luckily, their faint cries were heard before it was too late, and the dogs were rescued just in time. The puppies were all found to be dehydrated, weak, and starving, according to the nonprofit.

"The horror they endured is beyond comprehension," Adopt-a-Dog wrote in a social media post about the puppies, adding, "It’s a harrowing reminder of the depths of human cruelty and the desperate need for compassion and action."

The nonprofit is now taking the action needed to save the puppies despite already being overwhelmed caring for other animals. This includes dealing with veterinarian bills and providing medication to the five traumatized babies.

However, the organization said it will need help stretching its thin resources to care for the puppies. To this end, it asked the public for donations that would go toward helping the dogs.

"These puppies have known nothing but suffering in their short lives, but with your support, we can change that narrative," the nonprofit wrote, continuing, "Every dollar donated will go directly towards their medical expenses and rehabilitation, giving them a chance at a future filled with love and security."

In the meantime, police and SPCA Westchester are continuing to search for those who abandoned the puppies. Anyone with information is asked to call (914) 769-2600.

