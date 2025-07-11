3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash On Route 35 In Katonah

The collision happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of 2658 Amawalk Rd. (Route 35) in Katonah, according to New York State Police Trooper Krystal Paolicelli.

The crash involved two vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle was transported to Westchester Medical Center with injuries reported as non-life-threatening. The second vehicle's driver and passenger were also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, and their injuries also appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

All lanes were reopened by 9:34 a.m.

