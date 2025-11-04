2 Forested Parcels Near Reservoir In Bedford Permanently Preserved To Protect Drinking Water

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday, Oct. 31, that the Westchester Land Trust acquired two properties adjacent to the Muscoot Reservoir in Bedford totaling more than 13 acres with support from the state’s Water Quality Improvement Project program, which funds land acquisitions that protect drinking water sources and prevent runoff contamination.

The newly preserved land sits beside a section of the 770-acre reservoir, part of the New York City Watershed, which provides drinking water to millions of residents across the region.

The Town of Bedford’s Open Space Acquisition Committee had long prioritized the properties for protection, which had both been listed for sale for potential residential development. Both parcels had been listed for sale for the construction of two estate homes, which would have required clear-cutting much of the existing forest and increased stormwater runoff into the reservoir.

By purchasing the properties, the Westchester Land Trust ensured they would remain undeveloped and dedicated to watershed protection, helping to filter pollutants and stabilize surrounding soils.

The Muscoot Reservoir initiative was among eight parcels across New York State preserved through the latest WQIP round, which distributed $7.4 million in grants to five land trusts.

In total, the program’s 2025 cycle protected more than 1,200 acres statewide, including wetlands, forests, and stream corridors in Westchester, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.

The newly acquired Westchester parcels will be added to Bedford’s open space inventory and managed for source water protection.

