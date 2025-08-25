‘We Want Offense Too’: Trump Plans Defense Department Name Change, Takes Action On Flag Burning

From the Oval Office on Monday, Aug. 25, Trump said he wants to rename the Department of Defense the “Department of War," saying, “We want defense but we want offense too.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth replied, “It’s coming soon, sir.”

On the same day, the White House released an executive order directing the Justice Department to prioritize prosecutions related to flag desecration when it violates criminal laws or incites imminent violence.

The order also instructs the department to refer potential violations of state and local laws.

It also instructs federal officials to deny or revoke immigration benefits for foreign nationals found to have engaged in flag burning under circumstances allowed by law.

The order cites the Supreme Court’s 1989 Texas v. Johnson ruling, which held that flag burning is generally protected speech, while noting exceptions for incitement and “fighting words.”

Under President George Washington, Congress established the US War Department in 1789 to oversee the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

Post–World War II reorganizations ultimately created today’s Department of Defense, which is headquartered at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and charged with providing the military forces needed to deter war and ensure national security.

The department coordinates six armed services, including the Space Force and, for some purposes, the Coast Guard.

As of November 2022, it counted more than 1.4 million active-duty troops, approximately 778,000 National Guard and reservists, and around 747,000 civilians, resulting in a total workforce exceeding 2.91 million.

Any formal name change for the department would likely require congressional action. Legal challenges to the flag directive are also possible given long-standing First Amendment protections.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.