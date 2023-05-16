Fair 70°

Success Stories: 6 Byram Hills HS Student-Athletes To Join College Programs

Half a dozen standout student-athletes from a high school in Northern Westchester have committed to officially joining NCAA Division I and Division III programs throughout the country.

From left: Justin Wagner, Gavin Javorsky, George Gjelaj, Sean Siegel, Colin McManus, and Anthony Cozza, all students at Byram Hills High School, will be playing for Division I and Division III college programs next year.
From left: Justin Wagner, Gavin Javorsky, George Gjelaj, Sean Siegel, Colin McManus, and Anthony Cozza, all students at Byram Hills High School, will be playing for Division I and Division III college programs next year. Photo Credit: Byram Hills Central School District
Ben Crnic
The six seniors, who all attend Byram Hills High School in Armonk, were honored in the school's gym during a ceremonial signing day event held on Tuesday, April 25 that was attended by students, faculty, and staff, the district announced on Tuesday, May 16.

The six athletes who will be joining Divison I and Divison III programs include: 

  • Anthony Cozza, who will be joining Marymount University's lacrosse program;
  • George Gjelaj, who will be joining SUNY Cortland's football program;
  • Gavin Javorsky, who will be joining Colgate University's lacrosse program;
  • Colin McManus, who will be joining Endicott College's lacrosse program;
  • Sean Siegel, who will be joining the University of Richmond's lacrosse program;
  • Justin Wagner, who will be joining Johnson and Wales University's tennis program at their campus in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Byram Hills teacher and coach Matt Allen, who introduced the students during the ceremony, said that the six students share common traits. 

"There’s a common thread among the six student-athletes here," he said, adding, "It’s about grit and determination and the love of sport. It’s about the ability to train and to train when no one else is watching.”

