Success Stories: 6 Byram Hills HS Student-Athletes To Join College Programs

The six seniors, who all attend Byram Hills High School in Armonk, were honored in the school's gym during a ceremonial signing day event held on Tuesday, April 25 that was attended by students, faculty, and staff, the district announced on Tuesday, May 16.

The six athletes who will be joining Divison I and Divison III programs include:

Anthony Cozza, who will be joining Marymount University's lacrosse program;

George Gjelaj, who will be joining SUNY Cortland's football program;

Gavin Javorsky, who will be joining Colgate University's lacrosse program;

Colin McManus, who will be joining Endicott College's lacrosse program;

Sean Siegel, who will be joining the University of Richmond's lacrosse program;

Justin Wagner, who will be joining Johnson and Wales University's tennis program at their campus in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Byram Hills teacher and coach Matt Allen, who introduced the students during the ceremony, said that the six students share common traits.

"There’s a common thread among the six student-athletes here," he said, adding, "It’s about grit and determination and the love of sport. It’s about the ability to train and to train when no one else is watching.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.