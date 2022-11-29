Two Byram Hills High School Seniors To Play Lacrosse At Division I Universities

Two high school star lacrosse athletes from Northern Westchester will be bringing their talents to Division I universities.

Armonk natives Gavin Javorsky and Sean Siegel, who are currently seniors at Byram Hills High School, committed to colleges during a ceremonial signing day ceremony in the school's lecture hall on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the Byram Hills Central School District.

Javorsky, who plays attack, will play lacrosse at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, while Siegel, a midfielder, will play at the University of Richmond in Virginia, school district officials said.

According to the school district, Javorsky is known for his leadership on and off the field and helped bring his team to the Section finals by encouraging his teammates to improve their skills.

Siegel is also known for inspiring teammates with his optimism and positivity, and is a methodical player who uses his extensive knowledge of the game to improve both his and his teammates' performance, school district officials said.

"Gavin and Sean are the definition of what it means to be a Byram Hills athlete," the district's Assistant Athletic Director Brett Alcantara said. "They care about their studies and their sport and have dedicated themselves to becoming selfless teammates. The entire Byram Hills community congratulates them and wishes them the best of luck."

