$6M Prize: Byram Hills HS Students To Compete In Prestigious Competition

After winning a regional competition, three high school students from Northern Westchester will be competing for $6 million in awards at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, known as the world's largest pre-college science and math competition.

The three students, all seniors at Byram Hills High School in Armonk, were already named grand prize winners at the Regeneron Westchester Science and Engineering Fair, held on Saturday, March 18 at Somers High School.

They will now advance to the international competition, which will be held in Dallas, Texas in May and involves more than 1,800 students from across the country competing for awards.

The three students advancing to the competition are:

Chloe Bernstein, who won first place in the Environmental Science category;

Samantha Milewicz, who won first place in the Medicine and Health category;

Emily Stangel, who won first place in the Cellular and Molecular Biology category.

School officials recognized the hard work that went into advancing to the international competition.

"We are so proud of all of our students, their hard work, and their contributions to the world through their research," said Stephanie Greenwald, director of the school's Authentic Science Research Program.

Milewicz previously won a $60,000 award after taking eighth place in the final round of the Regeneron Science Talent Search on Tuesday, March 14. Her neuroscience research focuses on treating traumatic brain injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.