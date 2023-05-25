Scammer Remotely Takes Over Victim's Computer In North Castle: Police

The incident was reported on Monday, May 22 just before 2:30 p.m. when a woman arrived at North Castle Police headquarters and reported that the scammer had been able to access her computer while she was doing online shopping, according to North Castle Police.

The victim reported that while she had been shopping on Amazon, she had accidentally clicked a link that let the scammer take control of her computer. They then told her that she would have to call them and send money to fix the computer, at which point she realized that it was a scam and ceased all communication.

The victim was then unable to access her computer afterward, police said.

After the incident, the victim canceled her credit cards, notified her banks, and locked her credit report. The scam was then referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Division, which is still investigating the matter.

