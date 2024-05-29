Rededication To Be Held For Restored North Castle Eagle Sign

A rededication event for the North Castle Eagle at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 128 will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

The event comes months after the sign was discovered to have fallen on Monday morning, Dec. 11. A police investigation later determined that vandals had intentionally damaged the sign's support structure, causing it to fall over.

During Sunday's event, North Castle officials will recognize the donors who helped fund the sign's repairs. Former North Castle Judge Susan Shimer will also deliver a presentation about the sign's history, including its significance to the town.

The investigation into the sign's intentional damage has not yet resulted in any arrests. The effort was complicated by the advanced deterioration of the wooden structure caused by rot, making it hard to find when the damage occurred.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 914-273-9500 or the TIPS hotline at 914-273-2077.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.