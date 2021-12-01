Two Ejected, Five Hospitalized In Serious Westchester Crash, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
Brewster Road in Scarsdale.
Brewster Road in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Multiple ambulance companies in Westchester responded to a “serious” one-car crash that left five hospitalized with various injuries, police said.

The Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a crash on Brewster Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 where a driver struck a tree in the area.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found two of the occupants had been ejected from the car, while crews from the Scarsdale Fire Department removed three other passengers from the vehicle.

Police said that the five occupants of the vehicle were treated for various injuries at the scene by paramedics from the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps with assistance from Eastchester, Harrison, and Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance Corps and were immediately transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The condition of the five occupants of the vehicle was unclear on Tuesday morning. Their identities have not been released.

According to police, the accident remains under investigation. No other details are available, but more information is expected to be provided as the investigation continues. Check Daily Voice for new information when it becomes available.

