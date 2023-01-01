Contact Us
Stolen Vehicle From Out Of State Found In Armonk: Police

Ben Crnic
The stolen BMW was found on Banksville Road in Armonk.
The stolen BMW was found on Banksville Road in Armonk. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A stolen vehicle from another state was found parked on a Northern Westchester street thanks to a call from an observant resident. 

On Monday, Dec. 26, around 6 a.m., an Armonk resident told police that a BMW with New Jersey registration was illegally parked on Banksville Road, North Castle Police said.

After authorities looked the vehicle up, they realized that it had been stolen from Elizabeth, New Jersey, and confirmed this with Elizabeth's police department. 

The vehicle was then impounded in Armonk Garage. 

