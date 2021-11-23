NY State To Increase Patrols During Holiday Weekend To Prevent Impaired Driving

Law enforcement agencies across New York will increase patrols during the Thanksgiving weekend in an effort to prevent impaired and aggressive driving.

The safety initiative will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 28, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"As we look ahead to celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, many of us will be spending time on the road and it's critical we do everything we can to ensure that holiday travel can be done safely," Hochul said. "Getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol does nothing but put lives at risk. This year, make the responsible choice and help keep your fellow New Yorkers safe by having a plan to secure a safe and sober ride home."

State officials said it will supplement the regular patrols across the state with impaired driving patrols "including Drug Recognition Experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement, speed enforcement, and the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on handheld devices."

The governor also announced temporary lane closures for state road and bridge construction projects will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 in an effort to ease holiday travel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.