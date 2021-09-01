Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Acting Mets GM Accused Of Driving Drunk In Westchester, Reports Say
Police & Fire

NY State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing Man

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Lavalley
Kevin Lavalley Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Kevin Lavalley was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at his home in the town of Mooers in upstate Clinton County, according to troopers.

Police said Lavalley is 5-foot-6, and he has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Armonk Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.