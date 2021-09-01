NY State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing Man

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Kevin Lavalley was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at his home in the town of Mooers in upstate Clinton County, according to troopers.

Police said Lavalley is 5-foot-6, and he has black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 518-873-2750.

