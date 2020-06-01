New Details: Police Arrest Suspect In Stolen Car In Westchester

New details have been released by police who apprehended a driver in a stolen car who attempted to flee investigators in Westchester.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Post Road shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27 to assist Westchester County Police in the investigation of a reported stolen vehicle.

Scarsdale and Westchester County Police attempted to stop the driver, who sped off on Post Road onto Rugby Lane.

“As the vehicle fled into the neighborhood from Post onto Rugby, I observed that the operator had an apparent wanton disregard for his safety or the safety of others,” the officer leading the initial pursuit said.

Police said that an incident command post was established at the intersection of Post Road and Murray Hill Road to track down the driver, who had fled on foot after the chase.

According to police, residents on Murray Hill Road told investigators that the driver had parked the car and fled north toward Dolma Road.

A Westchester County Police helicopter and K9 units were utilized during the search, which led to the arrest of the suspect shortly after 4:40 p.m. on May 27.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

