Gas Odor Forces Evacuation Of Wampus Elementary School In Armonk

A school in Northern Westchester was evacuated after a staff member reported an odor of gas.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 10:30 a.m., a teacher at Wampus Elementary School in Armonk reported an odor of gas in the building, which was then reported to North Castle Police.

After this, all students and staff at the school were evacuated while fire officials investigated the odor.

No gas leak was detected, prompting the school to return to a normal day, according to North Castle Police.

