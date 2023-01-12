Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Gas Odor Forces Evacuation Of Wampus Elementary School In Armonk

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Wampus Elementary School in Armonk.
Wampus Elementary School in Armonk. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A school in Northern Westchester was evacuated after a staff member reported an odor of gas. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, around 10:30 a.m., a teacher at Wampus Elementary School in Armonk reported an odor of gas in the building, which was then reported to North Castle Police.

After this, all students and staff at the school were evacuated while fire officials investigated the odor. 

No gas leak was detected, prompting the school to return to a normal day, according to North Castle Police. 

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.