Firefighters Respond To Odor Of Gas At Elementary School In Armonk: Police

Firefighters responded to an elementary school in Northern Westchester after an odor of gas was reported by school officials, police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, around 5:20 p.m., police in Armonk received a call from Superintendent Jen Lamia of the Byram Hills Central School District, who said that the smell of gas had been detected at the Wampus Elementary School located at 41 Wampus Ave., according to North Castle Police.

Lamia had told police that the odor was discovered by a group using facilities at the school, who had then reported it to the school's principal, police said.

Fire officials then responded to the school, and reported that the odor was only outdoors and that there was no emergency, according to authorities.

