Customer Leaves Armonk Gas Station With Fuel Nozzle Still Attached To Vehicle

Ben Crnic
A customer drove away from a gas station in Armonk at 360 Main St. with the fuel nozzle still attached to their car.
A gas station clerk in Northern Westchester was alarmed when a customer drove away with the fuel nozzle still in their car.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m., North Castle Police responded to a Sunoco gas station in Armonk at 360 Main Street after the clerk reported a customer driving away with a fuel nozzle attached to their vehicle, police said.

The clerk reported that after driving away with it, the customer then returned to the gas station with the nozzle but did not give their information, according to police.

Police said that after a preliminary investigation, the vehicle involved had a Maine registration.

It is not yet known if police identified the driver. 

