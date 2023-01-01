2 Vehicles Stolen From North Castle Homes On Same Day, Police Report

Two vehicles were taken from separate residences in Northern Westchester on the same day, police said.

The thefts both happened at residences in North Castle on Monday, Dec. 26, according to the town's police department.

The first incident happened at a home in Armonk on Upland Lane, when a resident reported around 11 a.m. that his car had been taken from his driveway overnight. The theft was captured on his Ring video camera, police said.

The second theft happened on Pine Ridge Road around 9:20 p.m. when a resident reported that her car had been stolen from her garage.

It is unclear if any suspects have yet been charged in connection to the thefts.

