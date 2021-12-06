Contact Us
'Winter Wonderland' Drive-Thru Lights Show Underway In Westchester County

Nicole Valinote
Westchester's Winter Wonderland
Westchester's Winter Wonderland Photo Credit: Natasha Manners / Facebook

Driving down a street surrounded by glittering displays and colorful lights may be the ideal way to get into the holiday spirit this season.

The Westchester Parks Foundation is presenting its "Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Extravaganza" through Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla.

The 1.2-mile drive-thru event features thousands of lights, including displays of elves, angels, doves, candy canes and a 100-foot light tunnel, according to organizers.

Learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets here.

