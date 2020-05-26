Westchester COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop As Economy Reopens: Breakdown By Municipality

Westchester has entered Phase 1 of reopening the economy as the mid-Hudson Valley region met the metrics set forth by the state to begin recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester continues to drop as of Tuesday, May 26, as the county, region, and the state begins climbing out of the hole created by the virus’ outbreak.

Before reopening, businesses must provide a detailed plan to the county, review the guidance provided by the state and CDC, employees and patrons must continue to wear face coverings, and physical distancing is expected to be enforced.

Phase 1 of the reopening plan allows nonessential manufacturing, construction and retail businesses to reopen, but with social-distancing and density-reduction precautions in place. Retail is only allowed curbside or in-store pickups.

Phase 2 would allow these categories of business to reopen: professional services; finance and insurance; retail; administrative support; real estate/rental leasing. Phase 3 would include restaurants and food services, though the state might put limits on occupancy at eateries and impose other safety measures.

In Westchester, there have been 33,107 (23.1 percent) positive COVID-19 cases, which resulted in 1,345 fatalities. There were 58 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,793 (221 active);

New Rochelle: 2,868 (100);

Mount Vernon: 2,619 (60);

Port Chester: 1,194 (83);

White Plains: 1,749 (73);

Greenburgh: 1,113 (32);

Ossining Village: 1,027 (39);

Peekskill: 903 (73);

Cortlandt: 784 (46);

Yorktown: 612 (41);

Mount Pleasant: 555 (18);

Eastchester: 443 (9);

Harrison: 392 (15);

Mamaroneck Village: 391 (23);

Scarsdale: 350 (6);

Somers: 327 (97);

Dobbs Ferry: 303 (11);

Mount Kisco: 272 (17);

Tarrytown: 270 (2);

Bedford: 237 (7);

Bedford: 237 (7);

Rye City: 201 (14);

Elmsford: 198 (11);

North Castle: 196 (6);

New Castle: 178 (9);

Rye Brook: 175 (5);

SLeepy Hollow: 171 (17);

Croton-on-Hudson: 168 (10);

Mamaroneck Town: 165 (0);

Pelham: 159 (0);

Ossining Town: 150 (39);

Tuckahoe: 130 (1);

North Salem: 128 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 116 (4);

Pleasantville: 115 (0);

Pelham Manor: 102 (0);

Lewisboro: 96 (1);

Ardsley: 93 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 92 (4);

Irvington: 78 (1);

Larchmont: 65 (0);

Bronxville: 63 (1);

Buchanan: 34 (0);

Pound Ridge: 26 (0).

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, 1,739,449 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 362,764 coming back positive. In Nassau, there have been 39,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents, resulting in 2,103 deaths. In Suffolk, 39,090 residents have tested positive for the virus, leading to 1,840 COVID-19 fatalities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.