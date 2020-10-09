Toddler Dies In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a toddler in the area.

First responders from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported to a stretch of Route 22 in Amenia at approximately 8:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, where there was a report of a fatal crash.

Police said that the investigation determined that a Nissan Sentra being driven by Millerton resident Reneisha Johnson, 26, with 2-year-old Ellie Dunlop inside the vehicle, had stopped on Route 22 for a vehicle making a turn.

While waiting, a Ford Explorer driven by Amenia resident Forrest McBreairty, 73, rear-ended Johnson, injuring both she and the toddler.

The child was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in serious condition and later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash.

According to officials, driver inattention and sun glare are believed to be the primary contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit.

No charges have been filed. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and Amenia Fire Department.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

