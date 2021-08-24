Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Thirty-six people across 17 states have been sickened in salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.
The CDC said investigators are working to discover which products were contaminated and to see if the two outbreaks were linked to the same food source. The people who were sickened in both outbreaks reported eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats before getting sick.

The CDC reported that 12 people have been hospitalized. 

Some of the states where cases were reported include New York. Find the full list here.

People who are 65 years old or older, children younger than 5 years old, and those with health conditions that lower their body's ability to fight germs are at a higher risk for severe illness, the CDC said.

"Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating if you are at higher risk," the CDC said. "Italian-style meats include salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. Heating food to a high enough temperature helps kill germs like Salmonella."

For more information, check a CDC statement here.

