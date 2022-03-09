NY Lottery Announces Three New $1 Million Prize Winners

New York has three new million-dollar lottery winners.

Ray Bowen, of Addison, CETC25, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) based out of East Elmhurst, and Brian Diran, of Staten Island, have all claimed $1 million New York Lottery prizes, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, March 8.

Bowen claimed his Mega Millions prize after matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Dec. 24, NY Lottery said. His ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven located at 47 Main St. in Addison.

CETC25 claimed the Powerball's second-place prize from a drawing on Nov. 8. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 79-01 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights.

Diran claimed the second place Powerball prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Monday, Jan. 24, NY Lottery said. His ticket was purchased at Metro Mart NY, located at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Staten Island.

