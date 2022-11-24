Contact Us
Armonk Daily Voice serves Armonk, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Drunk Driver Who Killed NY Author Had ‘Significant’ Amount Of Alcohol In System, DA Says
News

NY College Athletes Allowed To Get Paid For Endorsements Under New Law

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
College athletes in New York will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness under new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
College athletes in New York will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness under new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo Credit: Photo by Kylie Osullivan on Unsplash

College athletes in New York will be allowed to receive compensation for their name, image, or likeness under new legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul signed legislation on Monday, Nov. 21, prohibiting colleges and collegiate athletic conferences, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association, from upholding rules that prevent students from earning compensation through endorsements, such as forfeiting their scholarships or eligibility to participate in collegiate athletics.

It also prohibits colleges and athletic conferences from providing compensation to a student for use of name, image, or likeness.

The new law also requires colleges that participate in NCAA Division I athletics to offer services to student-athletes for things such as degree completion, career development, financial and mental health, discrimination and harassment training, and leadership training.

"Our collegiate student-athletes are heroes on the field - and they deserve to be treated like heroes even after the final whistle," Governor Hochul said. "For too long, collegiate student-athletes have not been able to benefit from the extraordinary benefits their hard work has provided to their schools. I'm proud to sign this legislation that will help New York's collegiate student-athletes earn the recognition they deserve."

to follow Daily Voice Armonk and receive free news updates.