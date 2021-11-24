Northern Westchester Man Sentenced For Murdering Drug Dealer

A 22-year-old Northern Westchester man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for murdering a man during a drug deal.

Following a three-week trial earlier this year, a jury found Peekskill resident Michael Jenkins guilty of multiple felony charges for the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Jordan in May 2020.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Jenkins was found guilty by the jury of:

Murder;

Manslaughter;

Two counts of robbery;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Rocah announced that Jenkins has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

During sentencing, Jordan's mother spoke, addressing Jenkins directly.

"I am repulsed, enraged, and will forever be hurt that you, Michael Jenkins, walked up to my son and shot him in cold blood," she said. "You have scarred me, my family, friends, and a community where my son was born and raised. You are a disgrace and a danger to our society.”

On May 8, 2020, Jenkins met with Jordan, a Mohegan Lake resident in the Town of Yorktown, on Paulding Street in Peekskill, to purchase narcotics, Rocah said.

During the exchange, Rocah said that Jenkins shot Jordan multiple times, robbed him, and fled the scene on foot.

The following day, on May 9, 2020, at approximately 3 a.m., Peekskill Police officers found Jordan unresponsive inside his car. With assistance from the DA Office’s High Technology Unit, Jenkins was identified as a suspect and he was arrested later that day.

“Gun violence in our communities destroys lives, as it did for Emmanuel Jordan and his family, and prosecuting these cases is one of our top priorities at the District Attorney’s Office,” Rocah previously said.

“I hope the jury’s verdict provides some comfort for the victim’s family and reaffirms the serious consequence for those who commit these senseless violent crimes.”

