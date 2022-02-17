Contact Us
New York Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Shana Egresi
Shana Egresi Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York woman has claimed a $1,000,000 lottery prize.

Shana Egresi, of Prattsburgh in Steuben County, located west of Ithaca, won the top prize from the New York Lottery's Lucky 13 scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Monday, Feb. 14.

“Have fun with it,” Egresi told NY Lottery after claiming her prize. “It could change your life.”

NY Lottery reported that Egresi received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Tops Markets, which is located at 309 W. Morris St. in Bath.

