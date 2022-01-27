Contact Us
New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Edgar Gonzalez
Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Edgar Gonzalez, of the Bronx, claimed the second prize in the New York Lottery's CASH4LIFE drawing on Friday, Dec. 24. 

NY Lottery said Gonzalez chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Throgs Neck Petro, which is located at 4147 Throgs Neck Expressway in the Bronx, the lottery said.

