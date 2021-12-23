Contact Us
New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Juan Cortes Balbuena
Juan Cortes Balbuena Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.

Juan Cortes Balbuena, of Staten Island, won the top prize in the New York Lottery's 200X scratch-off game, according to a report from NY Lottery on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The ticket was purchased at Heberton Deli, which is located at 341 Heberton Ave. in Staten Island.

NY Lottery said Cortes Balbuena received his prize as a single lump-sum payment of $5,910,000 after required withholdings.

