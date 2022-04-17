New Haven Man Sentenced For Distributing Heroin, Cocaine, Crack

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced for distributing heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Connecticut.

Darryl Russell, of New Haven, was sentenced on Monday, April 11, to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

New Haven Police encountered James Lee on March 13, 2021, when he was sitting in a car that had fled police days prior, and police searched Lee's person and found $3,815 and $3,443 in the car, the DA's Office reported.

Police also found heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine that was packaged for distribution and a loaded 9mm handgun in a hidden compartment in the car, Boyle reported.

Then on April 5, 2021, police in an unmarked car identified another car that had fled from West Haven Police during an attempted traffic stop on April 1, according to the announcement.

The detective followed the car to a location on Brown Street where occupants of the car were seen engaging in what seemed to be street-level drug transactions, Boyle said.

Police then followed them to a location on Elm Street, and Lee, who was released on bond, and Russell exited the car and entered a building, the DA's Office reported.

Both men were arrested, and a search of the car revealed heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine packaged for distribution and more than $2,000, Boyle said.

Boyle said Russell pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base on Sept. 14, 2021.

The DA's Office said Lee pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 14, to 46 months in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.