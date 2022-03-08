Metro-North To Add Dozens Of Trains To Weekday Schedule

Sixty-six trains will be added to Metro-North's weekday schedule later this month as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority works to restore regular service to pre-pandemic levels.

The new trains will be added to the schedule on Sunday, March 27, according to an announcement from the Business Council of Westchester.

The business council said the addition of the trains will bring the railroad to 89 percent of its pre-pandemic service, although ridership during weekdays remains at around 50 percent of the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing extremely strong ridership east of the Hudson over the past couple of weeks,” Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said. “We’re hoping it’s a harbinger of things to come in the spring as more and more employees start to come back, even if it’s a couple of days a week.”

The agency also plans to bring commuters back by introducing a 20-trip ticket package for those who don't need a monthly pass because they only travel to Manhattan two or three times a week, such as people who work a hybrid schedule.

