Man Sentenced For Holiday Time Burglary Spree In Westchester, Ordered To Pay Thousands

A 43-year-old man who went on a holiday-time crime spree in Westchester will spend a decade behind bars after admitting to burglary and robbery charges.

Yonkers resident German Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on nine counts for a spree that started the day after Christmas in 2019 and continued into the first week of the New Year.

Specifically, Martinez pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of first-degree burglary;

One count of robbery;

Six counts of second-degree burglary.

Prosecutors said that Martinez broke into several Westchester residences in a burglary spree from Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

During the robberies and burglaries, Martinez stole property, threatened or injured victims at the scene.

Stolen property included cash, jewelry, laptop computers, and other items. In some cases, officials said he broke a window to gain entry or forced his way in using a crowbar.

During one burglary, Martinez threatened a victim with a knife and, in another, he injured a victim at the scene of the crime.

Officials said that Martinez hired taxis with unwitting drivers to help him during the spree by having them take him to the locations and had them wait for him to return.

Using license plate readers in the vicinity of the burglaries, investigators interviewed one of the cab drivers, who was able to give the police Martinez’s phone number.

According to officials, three locations in Tarrytown - including one home twice - and one in Dobbs Ferry were targeted by Martinez late in December.

On Jan. 2, two Yonkers residences and one in Sleepy Hollow were burglarized. On Jan. 3, he burglarized a home in White Plains and the following day, a home in Rye.

Martinez was arrested in Yonkers on Jan 7, last year.

In addition to his prison term, Martinez was also ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution to his victims.

"To be confronted by a burglar in one’s own home is a truly frightening experience, and I hope that all of Martinez’s victims can take some comfort from this sentence,” Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah stated. “I want to thank all of the local police departments that worked together to solve these crimes and to help make our communities safer and more secure.”

