Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade To Return With Spectators This Year

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to return this year with spectators and giant helium balloons.

It will be on Thursday, Nov. 25 beginning at 9 a.m.

Macy's made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 8, saying that public viewing will return in New York City for its 95th annual event. Last year, the parade was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and turned into a made-for-television event.

“For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience," said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The company said it partnered New York City and State officials to create health and safety measures that are in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Macy's said all participants and staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, and those who receive rare exceptions "based on select extenuating circumstances" will be tested.

The company also said participants and staff will be required to wear masks. Some exceptions may be made for "singers, dancers, and musicians performing down the route or for the national broadcast."

Macy's said more details on public viewing locations will be released in November.

