Lobster Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

A company is recalling more than 5,700 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because the products might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Greenhead Lobster Products is recalling 5,749 pounds of the products after testing found the bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults people and people with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The following products are being recalled:

Recalled products FDA / Greenhead Lobster Products

The products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and then distributed nationwide through wholesale distributors.

No illnesses have been linked to the recalled products, the company said.

Those who purchased the products are urged not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Find more information about the recall here.

