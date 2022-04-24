'It Hasn't Set In Yet': New York Man Claims $1M Lottery Prize

A New York man has shared his surprise after realizing he won a $1 million lottery prize.

Jefferson County resident Mark Sholett, of Watertown, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 15.

“It hasn’t set in yet,” Sholett told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at the Stewart’s Shops, located at 508 Mill St. in Watertown, NY Lottery said.

